BJP reaches a compromise with AINRC in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

06 June 2021 23:21 IST

Rangasamy will decide on Deputy CM post

The BJP has reached a compromise with the All-India N.R. Congress on Cabinet formation in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

After back-to-back consultations that BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar had with N. Rangasamy on Friday and Saturday, the BJP has left it to the discretion of the Chief Minister to allot the post of Deputy Chief Minister and portfolios.

Since Mr. Rangasamy entered office on May 7, the BJP had been pressing for the post of Deputy Chief Minister for its legislature party leader A. Namassivayam. It also submitted a wish-list of portfolios to the Chief Minister.

“For the smooth functioning of the coalition government and the development of the Union Territory, both parties have to make some concessions. The Chief Minister will make the announcement on the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the allocation of portfolios. Our endeavour will be to ensure a good government,” Mr. Namassivayam said at a press conference on Sunday.

BJP president V. Saminathan said the talks on Cabinet formation had concluded. “The Chief Minister will make the announcement... We did not create any crisis for him. The Ministers will assume charge very soon,” he said.

In the talks with Mr. Chandrasekhar, an AINRC source told The Hindu, the Chief Minister had made it clear that he would not make any compromise on the post of Deputy Chief Minister or the allocation of portfolios.

“He maintained all through the talks that he did not favour creating a new post to accommodate Mr. Namassivayam. Furthermore, he wanted the portfolio allocation to be his prerogative,” the source said.

The source said the Chief Minister might consider allocating the Home portfolio to the BJP.

The election to the post of Speaker and the swearing-in of Ministers is likely to take place next week, the source added.