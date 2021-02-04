BJP president writes to L-G

Nominated legislator and president of BJP V. Saminathan on Wednesday wrote to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi urging her to stop implementation of the rule making wearing of helmets compulsory.

Mr. Saminathan said that the decision to impose fines on two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets had caused public anger. The police had started collecting fines from violators in select places.

People had started agitating against the decision, he added.

Stating that public anger would reflect on the election results, he said the Lt. Governor should direct the police not to collect fines from the public.