BJP president J. P Nadda to hold roadshow in Puducherry on Sunday

April 10, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

BJP president J. P Nadda will visit Puducherry on Sunday to hold a roadshow seeking support for party’s Puducherry Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam for the April 19 Lok Sabh election.

According to a BJP leader, Mr. Nadda would reach Puducherry Airport by a special aircraft. . Meanwhile, Chief Minister and AINRC founder leader N. Rangasamy and Mr. Namassivayam returned to Puducherry after campaigning in Karaikal region.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister and the BJP candidate resumed electioneering in Puducherry region by touring Ozhukarai Assembly segment. Mr. Namassivayam’s opponent, Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam is continuing with his street corner meetings in Puducherry. He covered areas that fall under Thattanchavady and Lawspet Assembly segments.

The INDIA bloc would shift its campaign to Karaikal region this weekend. Mr. Vaithilingam, along with former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, would be touring Karaikal region on Friday and Saturday.

