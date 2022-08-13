BJP plants saplings at Keezhur Memorial

Over a lakh national flags have been given to party functionaries for distributing to people in all the 30 Assembly constituencies: Saminathan

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 13, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP president V. Saminathan along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam planting a sapling at Keezhur Memorial | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov celebrations, the BJP on Saturday organised a cleaning and sapling planting exercise near Keezhur Memorial, established to mark the transfer of power of Pondicherry from France to India.  Led by party president V. Saminathan and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, party workers cleaned the place and planted saplings. 

Mr. Saminathan, in a statement, said as part of the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, around one lakh national flags were given to party functionaries for distributing to people ward-wise in all the 30 Assembly constituencies.  Besides distribution of tri-colour, the party also organised competitions for school children, motorbike rallies and took out a yatra carrying the statue of Bharat Mata in all the Assembly constituencies. 

Party workers have been asked to hoist national flag in their homes and also encourage the public to unfurl the tri-colour, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app