BJP plants saplings at Keezhur Memorial

BJP president V. Saminathan along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam planting a sapling at Keezhur Memorial | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov celebrations, the BJP on Saturday organised a cleaning and sapling planting exercise near Keezhur Memorial, established to mark the transfer of power of Pondicherry from France to India. Led by party president V. Saminathan and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, party workers cleaned the place and planted saplings.

Mr. Saminathan, in a statement, said as part of the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, around one lakh national flags were given to party functionaries for distributing to people ward-wise in all the 30 Assembly constituencies. Besides distribution of tri-colour, the party also organised competitions for school children, motorbike rallies and took out a yatra carrying the statue of Bharat Mata in all the Assembly constituencies.

Party workers have been asked to hoist national flag in their homes and also encourage the public to unfurl the tri-colour, he said.