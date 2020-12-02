‘BJP party high command will decide on alliance with AINRC’

We have started our election work, says Saminathan

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said the party high command will decide whether All India N. R. Congress will be part of the alliance for the next Assembly election in the Union Territory.

“As far as our party is concerned, we are having alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the poll. The alliance with AINRC will be decided by the party high command. We have started our election works with the slogan — governance by same party both in the Union Territory and the Centre,” BJP president and nominated legislator V. Saminathan said addressing a press conference.

The BJP leader's statement assumed importance considering Opposition leader and AINRC chief N. Rangasamy's recent assertion of his party’s interest in continuing the alliance with AIADMK and BJP for the Assembly, election.

Mr. Saminathan claimed there was strong anti-incumbency factor against the Congress government and the party would do everything possible to reap the electoral benefit from people's anger against the ruling party. National president J. P Nadda would be here by the end of this month, he also said.

72-hour agitation

The party would launch a 72-hour continuous agitation, starting Friday to highlight the failure of Congress government in Union Territory. The protest demonstration would be held on Anna Salai, he added.