BJP office-bearers in Lawspet resign 

December 29, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Office-bearers of the BJP in Lawspet constituency have resigned en masse to protest the neglect of their contributions by the State leadership.

In a press statement, S. Somasundaram, Lawspet mandal president and five other signatories, said they have also formally lodged a complaint by email to BJP national president expressing their grievance over the way party affairs were being managed.

The mandal president said they were in the process of mobilising signatures of about 150 office-bearers from the level of booth coordinators to press the case for due recognition of their ground work in connecting with voters over the past few years, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dissidents also cited the allegedly authoritarian way of functioning of S. Selvaganabathy, MP, who took over as BJP State president in September, which went against the sentiments of party workers across various levels.

“We however remain committed to the BJP which is a party that allows a worker from any background to rise through the ranks by dint of sincere work,” Mr. Somasundaram said.