BJP national leader on a three-day visit to U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

29 October 2021 22:59 IST

‘Centre keen on strengthening party’

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory to “further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.”

Ms. Purandeswari, who arrived in Puducherry on Thursday, met the party office-bearers and heads of various caste organisations separately. She also presided over a function in which a few functionaries of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam joined the party.

On Friday, she visited Karaikal and held meetings with party leaders in the enclave.

BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan said the Central leadership was keen on further strengthening the party base in the Union Territory.

“The visit was to further galvanise the party before the local bodies elections. On Saturday too she will hold discussions with office-bearers,” he added.