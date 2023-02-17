BJP national general secretary to meet party legislators, committee members in U.T. to assess preparations for 2024 LS polls

February 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh arrived in Puducherry on Friday, as part of his two-day visit.

He will interact with the party legislators and core committee members to assess preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and review booth-level working of party cadre to propagate the welfare and development programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar met him.