BJP MP Selvaganabathy seeks Centre’s assistance to acquire land in T.N. for expansion of Puducherry airport

PUDUCHERRY

22 December 2021 20:53 IST

BJP MP S. Selvaganabathy on Wednesday sought the Centre’s assistance to help acquire land in the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu for the long-pending and much-required, expansion of the Puducherry airport in the Rajya Sabha.

Raising the demand for the airport expansion that would facilitate operations of wide-bodied aircraft on the concluding day of the Parliament’s winter session, Mr. Selvaganabathy said, “About 368 acres of land needs to be acquired from Government of Tamil Nadu and 57.5 acres from Government of Puducherry. The Government of India is requested to help financially to meet the land acquisition cost as the Government of Puducherry is reeling under severe financial crisis to meet the expenditure.”

Calling for measures to resume air connectivity, the MP said Puducherry was one of the spiritual and heritage tourist hubs in South India. Many foreign tourists throng this city to admire the French culture that blends in with the Indian culture. Puducherry was also one of the educational hubs in South India where large number of students are passing out every year.

Moreover, in order to create job facilities in Puducherry, entrepreneurs from various places had intent to start industrial and service enterprises. However, they were held back from investing in Puducherry due to the non-availability of proper flight operations and other infrastructure, he said.

Mr. Selvaganabathy said the flight operations were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are yet to resume.

In this scenario, the Ministry of Civil Aviation should explore the possibility of commencing flights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme with Viability Gap Funding provision for the airlines.

He suggested that the Ministry consider introducing flights in the Hyderabad – Puducherry –Hyderabad, Bangalore – Puducherry – Bangalore, Tirupathi – Puducherry – Tirupathi, Calicut – Puducherry – Calicut, Coimbatore – Puducherry – Coimbatore and Rajahmundry – Puducherry – Rajahmundry circuits.