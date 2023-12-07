BJP MP plea to streamline admissions to professional, arts and science courses

December 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Flagging the difficulties arising due to the scattered schedules of admissions in higher education, S. Selvaganabathy, BJP Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, has sought the streamlining of admissions to the professional, arts and science courses before July every year.

In a submission during zero hour, Mr. Selvaganabathy pointed out that the admission process for professional courses like medicine, paramedical and engineering courses are completed very late, extending up to October.

However, the academic year of arts and science courses in all colleges and universities normally commences in June and the admissions are normally completed in July. The first semester in arts and science colleges ends in November followed by the examinations. But when those who are admitted to science courses leave the institution in the middle when they get seats in professional courses, it leaves a number of vacancies in arts and science courses which is a waste for the public exchequer.

“Even if the Universities extend the date of admission to arts and science courses, those who are admitted in the vacant seats have very little time to prepare for their first semester examinations,” the MP said.

Almost all higher secondary examinations which are the portals for engineering and medical courses are completed by the Central and State Boards well before April. Mostly, the results are also published in May. They spend one or two months in coaching centres which charge huge fees. Besides being exploitative, this also gives an added advantage to the well privileged and wealthy sections of the society, and a denial of natural and social justice for the students from poor strata.

According to Mr. Selvaganabathy, this problem can be avoided easily if the national-level JEE and NEET examinations are conducted immediately a week after their qualifying examinations. In such a case, admissions to medicine and engineering courses will be completed before the end of July itself. This would also avoid vacancies in arts and science courses.

“Therefore, I urge the Central Government to take necessary steps to streamline the admission process for all courses so as to enable all colleges to run the courses with full strength,” the MP said.

