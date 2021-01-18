BJP MLA Shankar dead

Puducherry

71-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest

The BJP’s nominated legislator, K.G. Shankar, died due to cardiac arrest at his residence on Sunday. He was 71.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

An industrialist, Mr. Shankar, along with V. Saminathan and S. Selvaganapathy, was nominated by the Centre as an MLA to the Puducherry Assembly in July 2017 — a decision that was legally challenged but upheld by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Shankar was holding the post of treasurer of the Puducherry unit of the BJP.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Speaker V. Sivakolunthu and Mr. Saminathan were among those who condoled his death.

