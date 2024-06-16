GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP Minister comes out against Puducherry government’s liquor policy

Published - June 16, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Minister in the government A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar has urged Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to curb the mushrooming of resto bars in the city.

The Civil Supplies Minister in the NDA government led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on the Lt. Governor to explain how the proliferation of resto bars near schools and residential hubs was creating hardships for the public. He sought measures against such outlets.

The Minister later issued a video message, which has since been widely shared on social media, calling for checks on the mushrooming resto bars that operated late into the night, causing nuisance to residents and were against the culture of the place.

He also referred to how resto bars had sprung up without his knowledge in his constituency of Oussudu in the vicinity of an educational institution, a temple and church in the recent past. Mr. Sai Saravanan added that the Lt. Governor had agreed to look into his complaint.

The Minister’s public objection has the potential to put the government in a spot as it comes in the wake of public outcry against resto bars in the vicinity of residential and educational hubs and also echoes the criticism of Opposition parties who had condemned the liberal granting of liquor licences in the tourism category in pursuit of revenue.

