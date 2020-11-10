Puducherry

BJP Mahila Morcha takes out rally

BJP Mahila Morcha members taking out a rally in Puducherry on Monday.   | Photo Credit: T.Singaravelou

BJP Mahila Morcha members on Monday took out a rally to highlight the failure of the Congress government in implementing schemes.

They took out the rally from Raja Theatre junction to Legislative Assembly. After raising slogans for a while against the government, the members dispersed.

In a release Mahila Morcha president Jayalakshmi alleged the government had failed to provide rice to the needy. The amount meant for rice was credited to the accounts of beneficiaries. The government has failed to fulfil the election promises, the statement said.

