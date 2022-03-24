BJP Mahila Morcha meeting to be held today in Puducherry

Party to take out procession to Kamban Kalaiarangam

The two-day national office-bearers meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha will commence in Puducherry with a procession in the town culminating at the Kamban Kalaiarangam on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, BJP president V. Saminathan said the participants of the meeting along with local leadership of the party would take out a procession from the Raja Theatre junction to the Kamban Kalaiarangam. The party would honour around 40 women from various walks of life, including those working in the Swachh Bharat Mission, at a function to be held at Kamban Kalaiarangam, he said.

The national president of the women’s wing of BJP Vanathi Srinivasan would distribute the awards to the members. The office-bearers meeting would see the participation of several leaders, including national general secretary of the BJP B.L. Santhosh. The national executive meeting of the Mahila Morcha would be held on Saturday, the BJP president said.

Mr. Saminathan said the decision to organise the meeting for the first time in Puducherry showed the significance the party leadership had attached to the Union Territory. “The leadership is giving great importance to the party’s growth in the Union Territory The party is fulfilling the dreams of freedom fighters by implementing welfare and development programmes. The victory of the party in the recent Assembly polls reflects people’s faith in the BJP,” he said.

On the communal charge made against the BJP, Mr. Saminathan said the Congress had no moral authority to make such charges after having an alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League. Home Minister A. Namassivayam was also present at the press conference.