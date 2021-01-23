BJP looking for a breakthrough in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

23 January 2021 00:32 IST

We are aiming for a reasonable presence in the coming Assembly, says a senior leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party expects a few party representatives to get elected to the Legislative Assembly this year.

After its only poll win in the 2001 Assembly election when A. M. Krishnamoorthy won from Reddiarpalayam, victory has remained elusive for candidates in the recent elections. In fact, the party fared so poorly that in the last polls only one of its nominees was able to secure deposit.

However, things have changed after the last election.

The direct appointment of three leaders as nominated legislators by the Centre sparked enthusiasm among the workers as they feel the Union Territory is under the radar of the party’s expansion programmes across the country.

Since the appointment of the nominated legislators, the party underwent several organisational changes with the appointment of booth-level office-bearers and the roping in of workers from other parties. It regularly held mass campaigns against the ruling Congress.

“We are aiming for a reasonable presence in the coming Assembly. You have seen workers of other parties join us in the last few months but in the coming days you will see leaders of other parties accepting BJP membership,” said a senior leader of the party.

BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana has been making frequent visits to the Union Territory, the latest on Friday, to participate in agitations against the Congress government and to discuss organisational matters.

Attracting leaders

The party has drawn up a detailed strategy for the polls. According to an insider, in the absence of mass leaders, the party is trying to accommodate popular leaders, including those from the ruling Congress.

As far as alliance is concerned, the party leader said the pact was almost sealed with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam but a final call was pending on having a larger alliance that included the principal Opposition party, the All India N.R. Congress.

The reason, he said, was that the party wanted to contest in at least 12 of the 30 seats and bargaining for such a large number would be difficult if it included AINRC. Also, the AINRC had made known its stand clear about having an alliance with the BJP, he said.

“We will wait for a few more days. Everything will shape up by the end of this month or by early February,” he added.

Party president J. P Nadda is expected to reach Puducherry on January 29, and hold a public rally the next day.