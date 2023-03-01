BJP legislator alleges protocol violation by PU in conducting convocation 

March 01, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ruling BJP legislator P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram has accused the Pondicherry University of “ignoring the presence of elected representatives” while honouring degree-holders at the convocation held on Tuesday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was expected to be the chief guest for the event. After his office informed the university about his inability to attend the programme, the university rearranged the ceremony by inviting Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the chief guest.

Besides the Lt. Governor, the reprinted invitation also listed Chief Minister N. Rangasamy; Home Minister A. Namassivayam; Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Members of Parliament and legislators as the dignitaries for the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister also could not make it to the function, the university invited Director of Jipmer Rakesh Aggarwal as the guest of honour. When the Vice-Chancellor invited the Director to distribute the convocation certificates, Mr. Kalyanasundaram objected to the decision to sidestep the elected representatives who were on the stage.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Mr. Kalyanasundaram was seen questioning the V-C about the propriety of giving the honour of distributing the certificates to a person whose name was not on the invitation. He was then pacified by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament V. Selvaganabathy.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram told journalists that the name of the Director was present only on a banner displayed on the dais. “In the absence of the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister, the university could have given the task of distributing the certificates to Ministers. The Home Minister is also the Education Minister. The Director’s name was not even on the invitation. The V-C has insulted the elected representatives and the Puducherry government. It is a clear protocol violation. I will be taking up the issue with the President, the Vice-President and the Lt. Governor. A formal complaint will be sent to all three of them,” he said.

When contacted, K Mahesh, Assistant Registrar, Public Relations, Pondicherry University, said last-minute arrangements were made after the Lieutenant-Governor and the Chief Minister conveyed their inability to attend the ceremony.

The Jipmer Director was only given the responsibility of distributing certificates to Ph.D-holders. The gold medals were distributed by the Ministers and legislators, he said. “There was no insult to elected representatives. They were fully part of the ceremony,” he added.