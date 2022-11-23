BJP leadership has high regard for Chief Minister Rangasamy, says Arun Singh

November 23, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Party’s national general secretary denies any rift in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, says Prime Minister and the Home Minister are keen to provide assistance for the development and welfare needs of the U.T.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Arun Singh, along with party leaders, addressing mediapersons in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Denying any rift in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Arun Singh on Wednesday said party leadership has got high regards for Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there is any issue, the Chief Minister must have taken up with the Union Home Minister. We have high regards for the Chief Minister and if there are issues we will discuss,” Mr. Singh said at a press conference.  He was responding to a query on Chief Minister’s recent remarks that Statehood was the only solution to remove the hurdles faced by the government in the implementation of development and welfare programmes. 

Mr. Singh said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are keen to provide assistance for the development and welfare needs of the Union Territory. He cited the approval given by the Home Ministry for the utilisation of around 750 acres at Sedarapet, projects sanctioned under the Smart City mission and for the construction of flyover. The MP said the NDA government had also started filling up vacancies in government departments. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Touching upon the party’s organisational matters, he said that BJP has grown in leaps and bounds. “We have gained good strength in the recent months. The party has increased the number of active workers also,“ he said. 

Interaction with Sakthi Kendra’s

Mr. Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Puducherry, attended several meetings of office-bearers, including party core committee members as part of BJP’s preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. One of the important meetings he attended was that of party Sakthi Kendras (members who are overseeing both level workers) on Wednesday.

Around 300 workers attended the meeting held at a hotel. The party had appointed three to four workers for one booth and an in-charge for the booth-level workers. Party sources said, Mr. Singh, during the interaction, stressed on the importance of booth management in elections.  Party president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar and legislators were among those attended the deliberations. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US