BJP leadership has high regard for Chief Minister Rangasamy, says Arun Singh

November 23, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Denying any rift in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Arun Singh on Wednesday said party leadership has got high regards for Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

“If there is any issue, the Chief Minister must have taken up with the Union Home Minister. We have high regards for the Chief Minister and if there are issues we will discuss,” Mr. Singh said at a press conference. He was responding to a query on Chief Minister’s recent remarks that Statehood was the only solution to remove the hurdles faced by the government in the implementation of development and welfare programmes.

Mr. Singh said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are keen to provide assistance for the development and welfare needs of the Union Territory. He cited the approval given by the Home Ministry for the utilisation of around 750 acres at Sedarapet, projects sanctioned under the Smart City mission and for the construction of flyover. The MP said the NDA government had also started filling up vacancies in government departments.

Touching upon the party’s organisational matters, he said that BJP has grown in leaps and bounds. “We have gained good strength in the recent months. The party has increased the number of active workers also,“ he said.

Interaction with Sakthi Kendra’s

Mr. Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Puducherry, attended several meetings of office-bearers, including party core committee members as part of BJP’s preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. One of the important meetings he attended was that of party Sakthi Kendras (members who are overseeing both level workers) on Wednesday.

Around 300 workers attended the meeting held at a hotel. The party had appointed three to four workers for one booth and an in-charge for the booth-level workers. Party sources said, Mr. Singh, during the interaction, stressed on the importance of booth management in elections. Party president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar and legislators were among those attended the deliberations.