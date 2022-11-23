  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leadership has high regard for Chief Minister Rangasamy, says Arun Singh

Party’s national general secretary denies any rift in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, says Prime Minister and the Home Minister are keen to provide assistance for the development and welfare needs of the U.T.

November 23, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Arun Singh, along with party leaders, addressing mediapersons in Puducherry on Wednesday.

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Arun Singh, along with party leaders, addressing mediapersons in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Denying any rift in the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Arun Singh on Wednesday said party leadership has got high regards for Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. 

“If there is any issue, the Chief Minister must have taken up with the Union Home Minister. We have high regards for the Chief Minister and if there are issues we will discuss,” Mr. Singh said at a press conference.  He was responding to a query on Chief Minister’s recent remarks that Statehood was the only solution to remove the hurdles faced by the government in the implementation of development and welfare programmes. 

Mr. Singh said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are keen to provide assistance for the development and welfare needs of the Union Territory. He cited the approval given by the Home Ministry for the utilisation of around 750 acres at Sedarapet, projects sanctioned under the Smart City mission and for the construction of flyover. The MP said the NDA government had also started filling up vacancies in government departments. 

Touching upon the party’s organisational matters, he said that BJP has grown in leaps and bounds. “We have gained good strength in the recent months. The party has increased the number of active workers also,“ he said. 

Interaction with Sakthi Kendra’s

Mr. Singh, who was on a two-day visit to Puducherry, attended several meetings of office-bearers, including party core committee members as part of BJP’s preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. One of the important meetings he attended was that of party Sakthi Kendras (members who are overseeing both level workers) on Wednesday.

Around 300 workers attended the meeting held at a hotel. The party had appointed three to four workers for one booth and an in-charge for the booth-level workers. Party sources said, Mr. Singh, during the interaction, stressed on the importance of booth management in elections.  Party president V. Saminathan, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar and legislators were among those attended the deliberations. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.