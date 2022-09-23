BJP leader writes to Union Health Minister on Jipmer

Saminathan seeks Mandaviya’s intervention to sort medicine shortage in Jipmer

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 23, 2022 19:26 IST

BJP State president V. Saminathan has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to direct Jipmer to maintain sufficient stocks of medicines that are provided free for patients. In a letter to the Minister, Mr. Saminathan said complaints had arisen about patients being compelled to purchase medicines from outside due to non-availability of the same in Jipmer. He urged the Minister’s intervention in this regard as patients from about 10 districts in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu depend on Jipmer for treatment.

