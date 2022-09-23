BJP State president V. Saminathan has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to direct Jipmer to maintain sufficient stocks of medicines that are provided free for patients. In a letter to the Minister, Mr. Saminathan said complaints had arisen about patients being compelled to purchase medicines from outside due to non-availability of the same in Jipmer. He urged the Minister’s intervention in this regard as patients from about 10 districts in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu depend on Jipmer for treatment.
BJP leader writes to Union Health Minister on Jipmer
