BJP leader H. Raja detained, released

March 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Cuddalore

BJP leader H. Raja was detained at the Thirumandurai toll plaza in Perambalur district while on his way to Tindivanam in Villupuram district to attend a public meeting, in defiance of a police order. Police sources said Mr. Raja was denied permission to participate in the meeting in view of a possible law and order problem. However, he attempted to proceed to Tindivanam when a police team, led by Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj, detained him. Mr. Raja was taken to the Ramanatham police station in Cuddalore district and released around 7.45 p.m., the police said.