BJP leader dismisses reports linking him to cash seizure

Published - October 28, 2024 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP State president and Member of Parliament, S. Selvaganabathy, has dismissed as “false and defamatory”, reports that he was under the scanner of a Tamil Nadu CB-CID team, probing the seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹4 crore from the Nellai Express in Tambaram in April this year.

Mr. Selvaganabathy condemned in a statement, the “baseless reports” which were being spread by “vested interests” to tarnish his reputation, and warned that he would seek legal recourse if such acts continued.

