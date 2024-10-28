BJP leader dismisses reports linking him to cash seizure

The BJP State president and Member of Parliament, S. Selvaganabathy, has dismissed as “false and defamatory”, reports that he was under the scanner of a Tamil Nadu CB-CID team, probing the seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹4 crore from the Nellai Express in Tambaram in April this year.

Mr. Selvaganabathy condemned in a statement, the “baseless reports” which were being spread by “vested interests” to tarnish his reputation, and warned that he would seek legal recourse if such acts continued.