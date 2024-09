The Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a membership drive.

Launching the programme, BJP in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana said the party has set a target of enrolling around 2 lakh new members. The party plans a major expansion programme by enrolling new members in all the 30 Assembly segments, he added.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, party president and MP (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy, and legislators attended the programme.