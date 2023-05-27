BJP is trying to re-write history of the country, destroying federal structure of Indian polity: former Puducherry CM

May 27, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday accused the Central government of trying to change history.

Addressing a press conference, along with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) working president Mohan Kumaramangalam, he said the Prime Minister Modi-led National Democratic Alliance was trying to re-write the history of the country. The press conference was held as part of the All India Congress Committee’s decision to ask nine questions on the occasion of NDA government completing nine years at Centre.

The Union Home Minister has provided wrong information that the Sengol (sceptre) was given to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the transfer of power by the British to India, he said. The former Chief Minister said the federal structure of Indian polity was destroyed by the NDA government by allowing Governors to disrupt the functioning of [the government] in non-BJP ruled States. “The Governors in BJP-ruled States remain mute spectators. In Opposition ruled States, the Governors create all sorts of trouble for the elected government,” he said. He also highlighted the misuse of Central agencies against opposition leaders.

Mr. Kumaramangalam said the party had posed nine questions to Mr. Modi. He should apologise for betraying the mandate of the people. The Prime Minister has failed to address the growing unemployment problem and price rise, he alleged.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A. V Subramanian were present.