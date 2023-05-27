HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP is trying to re-write history of the country, destroying federal structure of Indian polity: former Puducherry CM

V. Narayanasamy said this was taking place as the NDA government was allowing Governors of non-BJP ruled States to disrupt the functioning of the elected government

May 27, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday accused the Central government of trying to change history.

Addressing a press conference, along with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) working president Mohan Kumaramangalam, he said the Prime Minister Modi-led National Democratic Alliance was trying to re-write the history of the country. The press conference was held as part of the All India Congress Committee’s decision to ask nine questions on the occasion of NDA government completing nine years at Centre.

ALSO READ
Sengol | Evidence thin on government’s claims about the sceptre

The Union Home Minister has provided wrong information that the Sengol (sceptre) was given to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the transfer of power by the British to India, he said. The former Chief Minister said the federal structure of Indian polity was destroyed by the NDA government by allowing Governors to disrupt the functioning of [the government] in non-BJP ruled States. “The Governors in BJP-ruled States remain mute spectators. In Opposition ruled States, the Governors create all sorts of trouble for the elected government,” he said. He also highlighted the misuse of Central agencies against opposition leaders.

Mr. Kumaramangalam said the party had posed nine questions to Mr. Modi. He should apologise for betraying the mandate of the people. The Prime Minister has failed to address the growing unemployment problem and price rise, he alleged.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president A. V Subramanian were present.

Related Topics

Puducherry / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.