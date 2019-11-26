BJP is subverting democracy: AICC leader

AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt has accused the BJP of subverting all democratic norms in its lust for power.

“We have witnessed subversion of democratic principles in Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and now in Maharashtra. The BJP, due to its lust for power, is defying all democratic norms. The party is indulging in the murder of democracy,” he said during a media interaction after a protest rally here.

No constitutional head has so far clarified on the necessity to take a decision at midnight. The Maharashtra Governor had given adequate time to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. But the Governor was in a hurry when it came to giving time to the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress to stake claim, Mr. Dutt added.

“There is no clarity on what basis the Governor believed the claim of the BJP that it has numbers in its favour,” he added.