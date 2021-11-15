‘BJP is controlling the govt. in U.T.’

CPI (M) Central council member and former MP T.K. Rangarajan on Monday alleged that the BJP was controlling the alliance government in Puducherry.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rangarajan said an AINRC-led NDA government existed only in name and that the BJP was pushing its agenda in the Union Territory. Because of this, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was hamstrung in implementing election promises, he said.

Pointing to high unemployment rate in Puducherry, Mr. Rangarajan said as on April 2020, there was a 47% unemployment in Puducherry alone. Job security is non-existent, even in the government sector amid several industrial units from textiles to sugar mills shutting down, he added. The upcoming CPI (M) State conference would discuss these issues, including Statehood for Puducherry, he said.