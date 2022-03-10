BJP in U.T. celebrates party’s victory in Assembly polls

The party cadre distributed sweets and took out a procession

The party cadre distributed sweets and took out a procession

BJP workers led by Home Minister A. Namassivayam and the party’s Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan celebrated the victory of the party in the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa by distributing sweets and taking out a procession in the town.

Mr. Namassivayam attributed the performance of the BJP to the people’s resolve to make the country a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The results show the immense faith [that people have] in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People wanted to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister to make India developed and strong in the comity of nations. The outcome of the elections showed how the country is moving towards the Prime Minister’s vision of a Congress-mukt [free] Bharat,” he told The Hindu.

The Home Minister said the results are also a reminder to everyone about the strength of good governance. “People have elected the NDA government in the Union Territory. We assure to fulfil all promises made to the voters during the Assembly elections. Workers will also strive to strengthen the party in the Union Territory,” he said.

People’s trust

Terming the electoral performance of the party in the Assembly elections as “historic,” Mr. Saminathan said the results showed people have bestowed their trust in BJP when it comes to development and providing security. “It is a vote for development and security. People trust the BJP to deliver governance for their development and security,” he said.

Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, Rajya Sabha member S. Selvaganabathy and party legislators took part in the celebrations.