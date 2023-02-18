BJP in Puducherry to reach out to beneficiaries of Central schemes, educate residents on PM’s vision, ahead of 2024 polls

February 18, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The BJP has decided to go all out in reaching out to people who have benefited from welfare-oriented Central schemes in the Union Territory, as part of its electoral strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ever since the BJP central leadership has included the lone seat from Puducherry as part of the 144 Lok Sabha constituencies that the party has identified to improve its standing in, for next year’s election, there have been a flurry of visits to the region by Central Ministers and the BJP’s top brass.

The latest to tour Puducherry is the party’s national general secretary, Tarun Chugh. On his arrival in Puducherry on Friday, he held meetings with legislators and party core committee members at a private hotel. President of the local BJP unit and former legislator V. Saminathan told The Hindu that Mr Chugh has directed party workers to reach out to voters who have benefited largely from Central schemes.

The assessment by the party’s Central leadership, according to Mr Saminathan, is that around 3.5 lakh people have received direct benefits through Central schemes in the last nine years of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Around 1.5 lakh people alone have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Around 50,000 people have availed of loans under the Mudra scheme to start ventures, he said.

“We have decided to form committees to reach out to the beneficiaries in the UT’s 950-odd booths. Booth-level committees will be formed to educate the people on the vision of the Prime Minister to make the country a strong, developed nation,“ he added.

The party would also embark on a membership campaign. The party aims to enroll one lakh new members, he said.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar and legislators also attended the meeting.