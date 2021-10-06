BJP holds meeting on local bodies poll

PUDUCHERRY

‘We are preparing for poll as planned’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday held a meeting of its office-bearers to prepare for the local bodies poll in the Union Territory.

A meeting of office-bearers and booth-level workers of the party in all the 5 municipalities and 10 commune panchayats was held at the party office. “We are preparing for the local bodies poll as planned. Committees have been formed for all the wards in municipalities and commune panchayats,” said a senior party functionary.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister A. Namassivayam, party in-charge for Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana and BJP president V. Saminathan.

A source in the BJP said the party was keen to contest at least three municipalities, including Puducherry, and at least three to four commune panchayats.