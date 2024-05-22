BJP holds Lok Sabha election review meeting in Puducherry

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday (May 21, 2024) evening held a closed door meeting of its office bearers at a private hotel here to review its performance in elections held for the Puducherry Parliamentary constituency during first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

The review meeting, according to an office bearer, was delayed as the BJP in-charge for the UT Nirmal Kumar Surana was busy overseeing party’s election work in Maharashtra.

The leaders are of the firm view that the party would be able to wrest the lone seat from the Congress with a thumping margin. Senior leaders who spoke at the meeting thanked its alliance partner, All India N.R. Congress, for extending full support for BJP candidate Mr Namassivayam during the campaign.

Mr. Namassivayam is pitted against Congress party’s sitting MP and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam

“Party leaders, including Mr. Surana, thanked Chief Minister and AIRNC founder leader N. Rangasamy for leading the campaign. They also expressed appreciation of the election work done by BJP and AINRC legislators,” said a party functionary.

A statement from the office of Mr. Namassivayam, who is also the Home Minister of UT, on Wednesday said the party workers are geared up to celebrate the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls. The party has planned celebrations for a third term for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country, the statement said.

BJP president S. Selvaganabathy and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar were present at the meeting.

