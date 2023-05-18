ADVERTISEMENT

BJP chief hits out at Narayanasamy for his statement blaming Rangasamy for the liquor tragedy in T.N.

May 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Bharatiya Janata Party takes objection to former Chief Minsiter V. Narayanasamy’s statement demanding the resignation of Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy for the liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party, the alliance partner of the ruling AINRC government, has objected to the statement of Congress leader V. Narayanasamy demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for the liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu.

“’Several companies procure methanol from factories here. It was the failure of the DMK government and the law enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu that led to the liquor tragedy in the State. There is no point in blaming the Chief Minister of Puducherry. If Mr. Narayanasamy has the courage, he should ask Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to own up to the responsibility. He is responsible for the loss of lives of 22 people,” BJP president V. Saminathan said in a statement.

The Congress leader, according to Mr. Saminathan, was trying to shift the blame for the liquor tragedy to the NDA government which was in no way connected to the incident. “Mr. Narayanasamy has got no courage to point out the misdeeds of the Tamil Nadu government. He is trying to be the spokesperson of the DMK,” the BJP president said.

Mr. Saminathan said people of the Union Territory have taught the Congress a lesson in the last Assembly polls. “The former Chief Minister was trying to make his relevance felt by making such statements,” the BJP president said.

