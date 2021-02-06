BJP hints at projecting newly-inducted Namassivayam as CM candidate

He was announced by the Congress as the CM candidate during 2016 election

The BJP on Friday hinted at projecting newly-inducted former Minister A. Namassivayam as the party’s Chief Ministerial face in the coming Assembly polls. He had recently quit from the Congress.

“The person, who was projected by the Congress for the Chief Minister’s post during the last polls, will be projected by us this time. Unlike the Congress, we will keep our word,” nominated legislator and BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan said while addressing the party State executive committee meeting at AFT grounds.

Mr. Namassivayam, who was recently inducted into the BJP, was projected as the CM candidate by the Congress, during the 2016 elections.

Participating in the first executive committee meeting after his induction, the former Minister said the party would not hesitate to oppose Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi if her decisions affected the public.

“We will oppose whether it’s Bedi or Narayanasamy, if we are convinced that the decisions taken by them are causing inconvenience to the public,” Mr. Namassivayam said.

Urging party workers to face the public with confidence, he said voters would see through the designs of the Chief Minister in launching an agitation ahead of the Assembly elections.

“The Chief Minister held an agitation in front of the Raj Nivas ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress candidate won by over 2 lakh votes and the party is under the impression that they could repeat the performance in the Assembly polls. But voters are clever,” he said.