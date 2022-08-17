BJP has no role in country’s freedom struggle, says D. Raja

CPI general secretary D. Raja addressing the inaugural session of the Puducherry unit’s conference on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Wednesday reiterated the charge that the Bharatiya Janata Party had not played any role in the freedom movement of the country.

“We have seen a sudden love of the BJP towards the national flag in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations. The BJP created a big drama by calling for celebrations across the country. It is an irony that the party which did not play any role in the freedom movement asked for celebrations,“ he said inaugurating the two-day conference of Puducherry unit of the CPI.

The BJP was trying to erase the memories of real freedom fighters by propelling people with Hindutva background to the mainstream of freedom struggle, he added.

According to him, the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had pushed the country into a deep crisis. Besides creating social unrest, the Modi government had “destroyed, “ the Public Sector Undertakings in the guise of privatisation. While the wealth of a few corporate houses had gone up, ordinary citizens were struggling due to price rise and unemployment.

Stressing on the need for a coming together of all “secular” and democratic forces to overthrow BJP in the parliamentary polls in 2024, the CPI leader said the Communist parties should come together to play a major role in defeating “communal forces” in the Lok Sabha polls. Strengthening of Communist parties was the need of hour.

Condemning the death of a young Dalit boy after being beaten up by teacher in Jalore district of Rajasthan, Mr. Raja said such incidents were a blot on civilised society and once again reminded of prevailing caste discrimination in the country.

Presiding over the function, CPI local unit secretary A. M Saleem said the people of Puducherry had been betrayed by the National Democratic Alliance government. The Prime Minister, during the election campaign, had promised to make the Union Territory the BEST ( Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the voters of enhanced fund allocation, he said.

“Contrary to the promises made by the PM and BJP leaders during the campaign, the Chief Minister has reached a stage where he is not able to present the budget. Assembly had to be adjourned sine die without presenting the budget. The Chief Minister says there is no fund even to repair roads,“ Mr Saleem said..

CPI leader and former Minister R. Viswanathan and CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam were among those spoke at the inaugural session.