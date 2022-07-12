BJP has imposed undeclared emergency in the country: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre had imposed an undeclared emergency in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, CPI(M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said the BJP was trying to bring a one-party rule in all States. Political uncertainty was created in non-BJP-ruled States like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to install a BJP government, he said.

Commenting on the functioning of the NDA government in the Union Territory, he said the territory was witnessing competitive politics, with the Lt. Governor taking decisions on her own. The government had completely failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people, he said.

The failure of the government was evident in the outbreak of cholera in Karaikal region. The outbreak prompted the government to declare a health emergency, he said.

The government had failed to distribute books to school students, disburse scholarships to SC/ST students and provide free bus pass to students. The public distribution outlets remained closed as the government failed to distribute rice and other items, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

The CPI(M) would organise a protest in front of the Education Department on July 14 and near the Chief Secretariat on August 2 to highlight the NDA government’s failures, he said. Party secretary R. Rajangam and senior leader V. Perumal were present on the occasion.