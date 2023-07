July 26, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

V. Saminathan, BJP president, has hailed the Cabinet decision to accord 10% horizontal reservation in MBBS admissions for NEET-qualifying government school students.

Terming the decision a major achievement of the NDA government in Puducherry, Mr. Saminathan said the Congress which was in power in the Union Territory for several decades had done precious little for the student community.

The NDA is committed to implement each one of its poll promises, he added.