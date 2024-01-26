BJP government played pivotal role in restoring jallikattu:Tamilisai

January 26, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that the NDA government had played a pivotal role in restoring jallikattu, contrary to claims by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that the Union Government was opposed to the traditional bull sport.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the customary “At Home” party hosted at Raj Nivas as part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, Ms. Soundararajan said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persistent backing for jallikattu that paved the path for three Union Ministers to get their signed assent on the same day to clear the an ordinance proposed by the then Tamil Nadu Government in 2017.

When it was the DMK’s alliance partner, the Congress that was opposed to the bull sport, to misrepresent that the BJP was against jallikattu or had no role in the restoration of jallikattu is unacceptable, said Ms. Soundararajan, who during the height of the jallikattu row was BJP State president in Tamil Nadu.

The Lt. Governor said with the new government in Karnataka, Mr. Stalin should now find a peaceable resolution of the Mekedatu dispute.

Earlier, Ms. Soundarajan welcomed the guests to the festivities, that included lunch and cultural performances.

Among those who attended were Chief Minister Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, MLAs, top government officials, leaders of political parties and community organisations.

While the DMK, Congress and other Opposition parties had boycotted the event to protest the alleged politicisation of the gubernatorial office, Independent MLA G. Nehru, considered a loyalist of the Chief Minister, also skipped the reception.