BJP functionary’s murder: NIA conducts searches at four places

August 31, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday searched four premises in Puducherry and Cuddalore in connection with the murder of a BJP functionary, Senthil Kumaran, near Kanuvapet at Villianur in Puducherry on March 26, 2023.

Among the premises searched were the house of Niti, alias Nityanandam, the main accused in the case, an undisclosed residential property that he owned, and two other premises in Puducherry and Cuddalore. Mobiles, SIM cards, motorcycle and other incriminating documents were seized.

The searches were held as part of the NIA investigation to untangle the complete conspiracy hatched by Nityanandam and the other accused. The victim, Senthil Kumaran, was brutally murdered in front of a bakery by six motorcycle-borne assailants, who lobbed a country-made bomb to stun the victim before hacking him to death.

The case was initially registered by the Puducherry police. Later, the NIA took over the investigation. According to a press release, the seized gadgets and documents were under examination. Further investigation is on.

