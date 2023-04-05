BJP functionary murder in Puducherry | National Investigation Agency may take over case

April 05, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 01:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is planning to take over the probe into the recent murder of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran in Puducherry by a motorbike-borne gang of masked men on the night of March 26. Mr. Kumaran was attacked with country bombs before being hacked by the gang, while he was standing near a bakery near Villianur, some 9 km from the town.

A team led by an Inspector-rank officer of the NIA came to Puducherry a few days after the murder and gathered preliminary details about the case. “The agency has shown interest in probing the case due to the continuous use of country bombs by anti-social elements in Puducherry. The team was apprised of the progress made by the territorial police in probing the case. The Ministry of Home Affairs will take a decision on the probe by the Central agency,” a government source told The Hindu.

A day after the murder, seven persons surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Tiruchi. The surrendered included a individual, Nithyanandham, whom the Puducherry police consider the prime accused person. They were later taken into custody by the territorial police for questioning. The accused are now lodged at the Central Prison in Kalapet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have recovered certain crucial evidence, including the weapons used for the offence. If the case is going to be taken over by NIA, we will hand over the evidence to the national agency. Otherwise, our police will proceed with the probe” he added.

The Congress had already demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation as there are conflicting reports about the motive behind the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT