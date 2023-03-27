BJP functionary hacked to death in Puducherry

March 27, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A functionary of the ruling BJP was attacked with country bombs before he was hacked to death by motorbike-borne masked assailants on Sunday night at Villianur. The Villianur police identified the deceased as Senthil Kumaran, 42, a resident of Vanniyar Street, near Kanuvapet in Villianur.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday when the assailants who came on three motorbikes first hurled country bombs at him and then hacked Kumaran on his neck with lethal weapons while he was standing near a bakery adjacent to Kannaki Government Higher Secondary School at Villianur. He died on the spot, the police said.

He was looking after party affairs in Mangalam constituency. Besides his political affiliations, Kumaran was actively involved in real estate deals and was into other businesses.

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits, police said. According to a senior official, they are on the lookout for one Nithi alias Nithyanandham in the case. He is involved in several murder cases, he added.

Murder raised in Assembly

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Opposition leader R. Siva said the murder of a ruling party member has brought to focus the prevailing law and order issue in Puducherry. The government has to answer how they will offer protection to ordinary people when a ruling party member itself was not safe, he said.

The DMK leader said the deceased had complained to Villianur police about the threat he faced from some people. The government should initiate action against the Inspector for his failure to act upon the complaint given by the deceased, he added.

Seven surrender in Tiruchi

Seven persons surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court - III in Tiruchi on Monday in connection with the murder of a BJP functionary at Villianur on Sunday.

They were identified as Nithyanandham, 43, Sivasankar, 23, Raja, 23, Venkatesh, 25, Karthikeyan, 23, and Vignesh, 25, all natives of Puducherry and Prathap, 24, native of Cuddalore district. They were remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison till March 31, police sources said.