BJP functionary hacked to death in Puducherry

March 27, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A functionary of the ruling BJP was attacked with country bombs before he was hacked to death by motorbike-borne masked assailants on the night of March 26 at Villianur.

Villianur police identified the deceased as Senthil Kumaran, 42, a resident of Vanniyar Street, near Kanuvapet in Villianur.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on March 26 when assailants who were on three motorbikes first hurled country bombs and then hacked Mr. Kumaran on his neck with lethal weapons while he was standing near a bakery adjacent to Kannaki Government Higher School at Villianur. He died on the spot, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was looking after party affairs in the Mangalam constituency. Besides his political affiliations, Mr. Kumaran was actively involved in real estate deals and was into other businesses also, according to the police.

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT