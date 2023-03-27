HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP functionary hacked to death in Puducherry

Villianur police identified the deceased as Senthil Kumaran, 42, a resident of Vanniyar Street, near Kanuvapet in Villianur

March 27, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

A functionary of the ruling BJP was attacked with country bombs before he was hacked to death by motorbike-borne masked assailants on the night of March 26 at Villianur.

Villianur police identified the deceased as Senthil Kumaran, 42, a resident of Vanniyar Street, near Kanuvapet in Villianur. 

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on March 26 when assailants who were on three motorbikes first hurled country bombs and then hacked Mr. Kumaran on his neck with lethal weapons while he was standing near a bakery adjacent to Kannaki Government Higher School at Villianur. He died on the spot, police said. 

He was looking after party affairs in the Mangalam constituency. Besides his political affiliations, Mr. Kumaran was actively involved in real estate deals and was into other businesses also, according to the police. 

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits, police said.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.