BJP functionary hacked to death in Puducherry

March 27, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A functionary of the ruling BJP was attacked with country bombs, before being hacked to death by motorbike-borne masked assailants on Sunday night, in Villianur.

Villianur police identified the deceased as Senthil Kumaran, 42, a resident of Vanniyar Street, near Kanuvapet in Villianur.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, when the assailants, who were on three motorbikes first hurled country bombs and then hacked Mr. Kumaran, slashing his neck with lethal weapons while he was standing near a bakery adjacent to the Kannaki Government Higher School in Villianur. He died on the spot, police said.

Mr. Kumaran was looking after BJP party affairs in the Mangalam constituency. Besides his political affiliations, he was actively involved in real estate deals and was into other businesses also, according to the police.

A special team has been formed to nab the culprits, police said.