BJP former Puducherry president asks govt. to issue notification withdrawing garbage tax

BJP former Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan has urged the government to issue a notification scrapping the decision to impose garbage tax in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has given an assurance in the Legislative Assembly to withdraw the decision to collect garbage tax.

However, the Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipalities are asking people to pay garbage tax as the government has not notified the decision withdrawing tax for waste collection.

Paying tax for generating garbage would be an additional burden on the people, he said, urging the government to immediately issue the notification.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.