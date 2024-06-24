ADVERTISEMENT

BJP former Puducherry president asks govt. to issue notification withdrawing garbage tax

Published - June 24, 2024 11:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

BJP former Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan has urged the government to issue a notification scrapping the decision to impose garbage tax in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has given an assurance in the Legislative Assembly to withdraw the decision to collect garbage tax.

However, the Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipalities are asking people to pay garbage tax as the government has not notified the decision withdrawing tax for waste collection.

Paying tax for generating garbage would be an additional burden on the people, he said, urging the government to immediately issue the notification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US