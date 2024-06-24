GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP former Puducherry president asks govt. to issue notification withdrawing garbage tax

Published - June 24, 2024 11:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

BJP former Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan has urged the government to issue a notification scrapping the decision to impose garbage tax in the Union Territory.

In a statement, he said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has given an assurance in the Legislative Assembly to withdraw the decision to collect garbage tax.

However, the Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipalities are asking people to pay garbage tax as the government has not notified the decision withdrawing tax for waste collection.

Paying tax for generating garbage would be an additional burden on the people, he said, urging the government to immediately issue the notification.

