BJP eyes Puducherry LS seat in 2024

It is among 144 constituencies where the party wants to nurture its base

Indicating the BJP’s interest in contesting from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat in 2024, the party’s local unit president, V. Saminathan, said on Tuesday that the central leadership had included it in the list of the 144 constituencies it hoped to nurture.

“The central leadership has drawn up a detailed plan to strengthen the party’s base in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country, and Puducherry is among them. The party has appointed Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan as the Puducherry constituency in charge,” he said at a press conference at the party office. Mr. Murugan was present.

They earlier chaired a meeting of office-bearers to prepare for the Lok Sabha election.

Significantly, the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat was contested by the BJP’s major ally, All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), in the 2014 and 2019 elections. The party won the seat in 2014 and lost it to the Congress in 2019. The BJP has already decided to contest in the local bodies elections without alliance with the AINRC. The party was also yet to decide on having a pact with its junior partners like the AIADMK for the civic elections, a functionary said.

Mr. Murugan will visit Puducherry again in the first week of July to hold the next round of discussions. “We are taking steps to strengthen the party before the Lok Sabha election. The Union Minister will hold several rounds of discussions with party workers during his next trip,” Mr. Saminathan said.

On Agnipath, the new scheme for the military recruitment, Mr. Murugan said it was designed after several rounds of discussions with military officers and experts. The Opposition parties were trying to mislead the youth with the intention of creating unrest in the country, he said.