BJP executive committee adopts resolution complimenting Centre for sanctioning ₹1,250 crore additional fund to U.T.

May 20, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The BJP State executive committee meeting held here on Saturday passed a resolution praising the National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and Puducherry for their governance.

The meeting adopted a resolution complimenting the Central government for sanctioning around ₹1,250 crore as additional fund for the Union Territory. The allocation of money would herald a new era of progress in the Union Territory. The region would witness huge development due to allocation of additional funds, the resolution said.

The party also praised the AINRC-led NDA government in the Union Territory for successfully implementing drinking water schemes under the Centre’s Jal Shakti scheme. Utilising ₹28 crore sanctioned by the Centre, the U.T. administration has implemented drinking water schemes in more than 10 villages, including Agaram, Thirukanchi, Mannadipet in Puducherry and T. R Pattinam and Nedungadu in Karaikal.

The meeting also deliberated on the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls from the lone seat in the Union Territory. Former Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, party president V. Saminathan, party in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana were among those who attended the executive committee.