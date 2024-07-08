BJP downplays dissent within its ranks in Puducherry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought to downplay the recent statements of the party legislators and the Independent MLAs supporting the BJP expressing discontent over the functioning of the AINRC- BJP government in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Monday, the BJP in-charge for the Union Territory, Nirmal Kumar Surana, said “Nobody has complained about anything to me. The MLAs met the party president and Union Health Minister J. P Nadda to discuss development plans for Union Territory. They want Central government to do more for U.T.’s progress. I don’t think they have complaints about me also.”

He added the AINRC-BJP alliance will continue beyond the 2026 Assembly polls.

Following the defeat of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam to the Congress candidate, V. Vaithilingam, in the Lok Sabha election, a section of legislators recently met Mr. Nadda, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and party organising secretary B. L. Santhosh in New Delhi asking for changes in the Ministry.

The legislators, including three elected representatives, three Independents supporting the BJP and a nominated legislator belonging to the BJP have been functioning as a separate group, calling closed door meetings after the Lok Sabha election results..

Videos of legislators speaking against alleged corruption by the Chief Minister and Ministers have also surfaced in the recent days.

“The results were not on the expected lines. It was the first Lok Sabha polls we contested seriously. In all the 30 Assembly segments, we were able to spread the party symbol. Even during Assembly polls in 2021, the party contested only on 9 seats, leaving rest to the alliance partners. In the Lok Sabha polls, we were able to secure 2. 89 lakh votes. That itself is an achievement,” Mr. Surana said.

When asked how the party could take the results lightly when the Home Minister himself was fielded, he said, “We accept the loss and we will study it. The results are a signal from voters that we should work hard. We have asked the workers and legislators to find out the shortcomings, if any.”

Mr. Surana said the Congress party was very successful in their propaganda against the BJP. “They tried to spread all kinds of false information about the BJP and our government. The Congress created a false narrative that we are against the Constitution,” he said.

Asked whether the party organisation in Puducherry failed to counter the narrative, he said all the aspects would be looked into.

Meeting with legislators

Later, he held a meeting with all the seven dissenting legislators at the party office. One of the legislators, who attended the meeting, said that they were going ahead with their plan to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Today’s meeting was of no use. We have sought an appointment with Mr. Shah to explain our views on the poll debacle,” he said.