ADVERTISEMENT

BJP dissociates itself from Yanam MLA for his remarks against Rangasamy

January 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

BJP president issued statement following protests by AINRC against Mr. Ashok for allegedly making a provocative speech against the Chief Minister while staging a protest in Yanam recently

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party has dissociated itself from the remarks made by party supporter and Independent legislator representing Yanam, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, against Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

“Mr. Rangasamy is the leader of National Democratic Alliance and the Chief Minister of the Union Territory. The BJP is having an excellent relationship with the Chief Minister. The party has got nothing to do with the comments made by Mr. Ashok against the Chief Minister,” BJP president V. Saminathan said in a statement.

BJP leader issued the statement following protests by All India N. R. Congress against Mr. Ashok for allegedly making a provocative speech against the Chief Minister while staging a protest at Yanam recently. Mr. Ashok, who won the seat by defeating Mr. Rangasamy when he contested from Yanam as a second seat in 2021 Assembly polls, had accused the Chief Minister of deliberately neglecting his constituency due to ‘vengeance.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While staging a protest at the enclave, he allegedly exhorted people to chase away the Chief Minister when he visited the region for the annual Yanam festival. Protests erupted in several places after his remarks became public.

A representative of AINRC also filed a police complaint against the legislator for his remarks. He had accused the MLA of instigating violence in the region. AIADMK, a constituent of NDA, also condemned the legislator for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the festival at Yanam on Saturday. Mr. Ashok abstained from the inaugural ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US