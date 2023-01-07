BJP dissociates itself from Yanam MLA for his remarks against Rangasamy

January 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Bharatiya Janata Party has dissociated itself from the remarks made by party supporter and Independent legislator representing Yanam, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, against Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

“Mr. Rangasamy is the leader of National Democratic Alliance and the Chief Minister of the Union Territory. The BJP is having an excellent relationship with the Chief Minister. The party has got nothing to do with the comments made by Mr. Ashok against the Chief Minister,” BJP president V. Saminathan said in a statement.

BJP leader issued the statement following protests by All India N. R. Congress against Mr. Ashok for allegedly making a provocative speech against the Chief Minister while staging a protest at Yanam recently. Mr. Ashok, who won the seat by defeating Mr. Rangasamy when he contested from Yanam as a second seat in 2021 Assembly polls, had accused the Chief Minister of deliberately neglecting his constituency due to ‘vengeance.’

While staging a protest at the enclave, he allegedly exhorted people to chase away the Chief Minister when he visited the region for the annual Yanam festival. Protests erupted in several places after his remarks became public.

A representative of AINRC also filed a police complaint against the legislator for his remarks. He had accused the MLA of instigating violence in the region. AIADMK, a constituent of NDA, also condemned the legislator for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the festival at Yanam on Saturday. Mr. Ashok abstained from the inaugural ceremony.