BJP dharna enters second day on Saturday

The 72-hour dharna by Bharatiya Janata Party to highlight the failure of the Congress government in the Union Territory entered the second day on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Saminathan said the Congress government failed to fulfil any of the promises it made during the last Assembly election. The party came to power promising job to at least one person in a house.

Though the number of youths who registered at the Employment Exchange had increased, the government failed to address the unemployment issue. If the BJP came to power in the Union Territory, the textile mills would be revived, he said.