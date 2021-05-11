BJP denies rift with AINRC on cabinet formation in Puducherry

Addressing a press conference, party president V. Saminathan said the alliance with AINRC was strong and the NDA government would serve the people for the next five years

The BJP on Tuesday denied any rift with the AINRC, its major ally in the National Democratic Alliance, over the Cabinet formation exercise in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, party president V. Saminathan said the alliance with AINRC was strong and the NDA government would serve the people for the next five years. “We are committed to serve the people of the Union Territory. There is no problem in the alliance. The Cabinet formation will take place after Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recuperates from COVID-19,” he said.

Asked whether alliance partners were consulted on the nomination of three BJP members to the Legislative Assembly, he said the parties were aware of the appointment of the three nominated MLAs. The nominated legislators would act as a bridge between the Centre and Puducherry government, he claimed.

On Monday, the Centre had appointed K. Venkatesan, V. P Ramalingam and R. B Ashok Babu as nominated legislators of the BJP to the Puducherry Assembly.